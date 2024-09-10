Rochester controlled archery hunt begins this weekend

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — For some, the signs of fall also mean hunting season.

The City of Rochester will be holding its annual controlled archery hunt starting this Saturday, September 14th.

It will be taking place in several parks throughout the city and is part of Rochester’s deer management. Parks and trails will remain open but some areas may be marked as off-limits.

The archery season runs from September 14th to December 31st.