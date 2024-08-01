Rochester Community Education celebrates 50th anniversary this weekend

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Rochester Community Education is celebrating its 50th anniversary this weekend and is inviting the community to join them in the festivities.

This Saturday, there will be performances, food trucks, and activities for those of all ages to enjoy at Cascade Lake Park.

As a Rochester Public Schools program, Community Education has helped people from early childhood to adulthood meet their learning needs.

The event will run from 10 AM-2 PM.