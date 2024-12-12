Rochester City Lines announces new charter bus to be added to fleet

(ABC 6 News) — Rochester City Lines has announced the introduction of a new bus to the company’s charter bus fleet.

The bus is a new 2025 MCI J4500 clean diesel motorcoach, and a ribbon cutting will be held Thursday, December 19 at 3 p.m. for the new 56-passenger charter bus.

According to a press release from Rochester City Lines, the bus is powered by fully EPA compliant clean diesel technology, contains state-of-the-art safety features as well as upscale amenities including a sleek interior, spacious legroom, and six flat screen TV’s for passenger entertainment.