Rochester City Council welcomes four new faces

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester City Council swore in its four newly elected members ahead of Monday’s meeting.

Nick Miller (Ward 2), Andy Friederichs (Ward 4), Dan Doering (Ward 6) and Randy Schubring (Council President) all shared they had some mixture of nerves and excitement prior to taking the oath and jumping straight into the duties of their new positions.

Schubring has made history in the Med City by being the council’s first openly gay president.

“It’s part of who I am, but it also gives me that empathy, that understanding marginalized communities,” said Schubring.

The new council is made up exclusively of white men.

“Am I disappointed that there aren’t some women on board? Of course, but this council is dedicated to the views and values of this community,” said Rochester Mayor Kim Norton.

Doering expressed one of his top priorities on the council is being a voice for the many diverse communities who call Rochester home.

“I also just want to make sure that the voice of the underrepresented members of our community are present at the table when we make policy decisions, and hopefully I’ll be that voice for those groups of people,” said Doering.

Doering, Miller and Schubring, as well as Mayor Norton, all said another top priority for the council this year will be creating affordable housing, which they all agree is a major issue facing the city.

“I feel the challenge to make a difference for our community, particularly in the space of housing and affordability, cause it’s such a need, it’s a challenge that we can’t fix overnight, but we have to continue to work on at every opportunity,” said Miller.

The council got right down to business on that front during the first meeting of 2025, hearing multiple proposals for new subdivisions and listening to public comments.

However, each of the new council members say their biggest priority right now is listening to the people of Rochester and learning how to best serve their community.

“I don’t have a big agenda, my goal is to listen and do the right things for my ward and my community,” said Friederichs.

If you have any questions or concerns you’d like to address with your city representative, you find contact information for the entire council here.