Rochester City Council Ward 2 forum

(ABC 6 News) – With Mark Bransford not seeking re-election for his council seat, four city council hopefuls are vying for your vote, all with a different approach to serving on the council.

The candidates were hoping to make a good first impression in front of the community and hoping that impression sticks.

“We need a city council that can lead, and take the lead, and not allow city administration to be the ones that have to be responsible to get the message out,”ward 2 candidate Breanna Bly said.

Whether it was potential voters, opponents, or current council members, many were eager to hear what new candidates had to say.

After opening statements, the candidates answered questions from voters, including what their priorities would be when setting the new budget.

“The areas that I really want to see us continue focusing on are housing and transportation structure without disrupting our existing neighborhoods,” Ward 2 candidate Tripp Welch said.

While each candidate agreed housing is a forefront issue, one candidate mentioned the importance of maintaining sustainability.

“We made great strides, and especially as the future even a smoky sky this morning remind us that climate is not a future problem, it is a problem for today and in the near term,” ward 2 candidate Nick Miller said.

Candidates were also asked if they support proposals to change the Silver Lake Dam.

While they all said yes, they also believe the community should be the first ones involved.

“I think the public still needs a time period to understand where we’re at, where we’re going, and what is proposed,” Ward 2 candidate Loring Stead said.

These four candidates will be narrowed down to two after the primary election on August 13th, with early voting open until August 12th.

Below are the dates of upcoming forums (all taking place at the Rochester Public Library auditorium)

Forums begin at 6:30 pm; doors open at 6:00 pm