Rochester City Council to change meeting location for June 3rd

(ABC 6 News) – The City of Rochester announced on Sunday that their meeting for Monday. June 3rd, would be held in a different location than usual.

Instead of being held in city hall, the City Council meeting will be moved to the Mayo Civic Center.

According to a press release from the city of Rochester, the change is due to an equipment failure in the council chambers.