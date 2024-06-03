Rochester City Council to change meeting location for June 3rd

By KAALTV

Rochester City Council to change meeting location for June 3rd

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – The City of Rochester announced on Sunday that their meeting for Monday. June 3rd, would be held in a different location than usual.

Instead of being held in city hall, the City Council meeting will be moved to the Mayo Civic Center.

According to a press release from the city of Rochester, the change is due to an equipment failure in the council chambers.