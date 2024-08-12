Rochester City Council takes special learning session bus tour

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — It wasn’t exactly “back to school” for the Rochester City Council, but they did hop on a bus on Monday to tour the city.

The special learning bus tour hosted by several city leaders made visits to current and future developments across the Med City.

Some of the topics discussed were the Link Rapid Transit, Mayo Clinic’s “Bold. Forward. Unbound.” sites, and the Rochester City Sports Complex.

“The most rewarding part of this job is to think about how those policy decisions, how the budget decisions, even when they’re really hard, become a reality,” said Rochester City Council President Brooke Carlson.

City Council members also toured The Preserve, which is a rental housing community, as well as One Discovery Square. This is the third year for the City Council’s special learning session bus tour.