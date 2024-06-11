Rochester City Council receives update on Silver Lake Dam modification

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester City Council received an important update from Public Works on the Silver Lake Dam modification project during a study session on Monday.

This modification will include replacing the dam with rock arch rapids and wave pools, which Public Works says will create a more natural transition for river levels.

Other details of the project include removing sediment from the lake, and proposals for expanding the trails surrounding it.

Public Works member Aaron Luckstein answered some frequently asked questions about the dam, including about its status as a historic landmark. He states that the “landmark designation does offer some protection as you’re aware, but modifications are permitted.”

He also stressed that Silver Lake would not disappear as a result of a modification. After the project, about 85% of the lake would remain.

On top of that, he once more stated that the old dam is just being modified, not removed.