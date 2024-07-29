Rochester City Council President forum happening Monday

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The City of Rochester is holding another public forum where residents can hear from candidates seeking the highest position on the City Council.

The city’s public library will be hosting the forum this time for those seeking the position of President.

The forum starts at 6:30 PM and runs through 8 PM. Those speaking include Dean Koutsoukos, Shaun Palmer, and Randy Shubring.

For those who can’t make it, the forum can be viewed on the library’s livestream here.