Rochester City Council certifies primary election results

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester City Council held a special session to certify the results of the primary election on Tuesday.

The certification passed unanimously with no dissent from any of the present council members.

Council member Molly Dennis, who lost her primary race for ward six, did express a desire to see more attempts to inform residents about the primary in the future.

She claimed that many people she spoke with hadn’t been aware of the election in August.

“I believe you have far more voices in November and we need to do everything we can as a city to get as many voices heard in the primary, and I don’t think we’re doing enough,” she said.

In ward six, less than two thousand of the 20,000 residents voted on Tuesday.

Citywide, a little over 11,000 votes were recorded on election day, despite there being over 74,000 registered voters in Rochester.