Rochester City Council certifies its election results

(ABC 6 News) — With more than a week having passed since the general election, the Rochester City Council has officially certified its election results.

These results include City Council member at-large as well as Wards 2, 4, and 6. By law, the state must certify the results within 3-10 days of the election. This year, more than 65,000 people voted in the general election.

“This is in fact a ministerial function where we are just certifying the count has been completed, what the count is, and that contested results of any kind, any sort of district court filing actually can not move forward without the completion of this process,” said Rochester City Clerk Kelly Geistler.

The result certifications were approved by councilmen 5-1 with Ward 6’s Molly Denis as the lone holdout.

New to the council this year include Councilmember At-Large Randy Schubring, Ward 2’s Nick Miller, Ward 4’s Andy Friederichs, and Ward 6’s Dan Doering.