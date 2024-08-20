Rochester City Council approves upgrades to Water Reclamation Plant

(ABC 6 News) — At its August 19th regular meeting, the Rochester City Council approved contracts related to the Liquid and Solids Upgrade Project at the Water Reclamation Plant.

In a press release, the City stated, “This project is critical to providing clean water and meeting state requirements. The upgrade will include converting the existing high-purity oxygen plant and activated sludge plant into a single anaerobic/oxic treatment plant configuration.”

This conversion will enable the facility to biologically remove phosphorus and meet the more stringent permit limit without depending on increasingly expensive chemicals. Construction on the project will begin the last week of August and is expected to be complete December 2026.

Aaron Luckstein, Deputy Director of Public Works—Environmental Services, said via a press release, “This project is of great importance to the Rochester community as it will provide a clean reclaimed water resource through reliable and efficient wastewater treatment. With the planned upgrades, the plant will meet a State-required, more stringent phosphorus limit, improve energy efficiency, reduce reliance on costly chemicals and address aging equipment.”

Key components of this project will include additional tank volume, new pumping and mixing systems, repurposed blower complex, aeration diffusers, effluent treated wastewater reuse systems, repurposed tankage, thickening equipment, odor control systems, innovative wastewater heat recovery systems and upgrades to existing ventilation and electrical systems.

The project is approved for funding from the State of Minnesota’s Point Source Implementation Grant (PSIG) of $7,000,000 and a $1,000,000 loan principal forgiveness for incorporating innovative technologies. The City has also secured pre-approved low-interest loans of $70,000,000 from the Minnesota Public Facility Authority for construction.

The implementation of this project is expected to result in annual power consumption savings of $230,000 and $170,000 in annual chemical cost savings. Additionally, the disinfection basin upgrade component of the project has received $935,000 through the Community Grants program.

A groundbreaking ceremony is planned for Friday, August 23rd at 1 PM at the Water Reclamation Plant. This event is open to the public; however, reservations are required for access to the secure site.