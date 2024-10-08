Rochester City Council approves next step to demolition of Bob’s Trailer Court

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester City Council approved the request from community development, asking for $60,000 from the city’s contingency fund to go towards the demolition of Bob’s Trailer Court.

For the past year, Bob’s Trailer Court has sat vacant after the trailer park was cited for poor living conditions.

Now the city is looking to tear down the trailer park, but the cost to demolish the 18 dwellings would be around $180,000.

“That trailer park has had a lot of problems, it’s always had problems, and all I can say is I’m glad it’s gone, greet rid of it,” Former resident Rick Funk said.

Another item on the agenda was the 2025 DMC budget. The council approved the budget which would be $4,675,650.

This money would be included in the Capital Improvement Plan which features several projects taking place next year.

That includes Bus Rapid Transit (LINK) and 6th Street connectivity.