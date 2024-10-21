Rochester City Council approves Mason Pooler as Chief of Rochester Fire Department

(ABC 6 News) — The Rochester City Council approved City Administrator Alison Zelms’ recommendation to appoint Mason Pooler as the next Chief of the Rochester Fire Department (RFD) at the October 21 City Council Meeting.

This follows the actions of the Fire Civil Service Commission on October 15.

“Chief Pooler will bring years of experience, knowledge and outstanding service to the Rochester Fire

Department,” shared Zelms via a press release. “Our teammates who led and participated in the recruitment process did an exceptional job in bringing Pooler forward as our next Fire Chief, and I am eager to see his leadership guide the future of RFD.”

Mason Pooler currently serves as fire chief in West Allis, WI. Pooler has a long-standing career in the fire service, starting in 1998 with the Germantown, WI Fire Department. He also served at the Merrill, WI Fire Department before joining the department in West Allis in 2002.

“I’m grateful to have gotten the vote of approval from the Fire Civil Service Commission and City

Council,” Pooler shared via a press release. “I take this appointment to heart and pledge to serve with integrity and honor. I look forward to working collaboratively with the Rochester Fire Department, City Partners and the greater Rochester Community.”

While at West Allis, Pooler served on several units within the Department, including the Technical

Rescue Team, Inspection Bureau and Paramedic Team.

He was also an equipment operator, Lieutenant and later Deputy Chief of Fire Prevention and Urban Affairs. Mason was appointed interim Fire Chief in January 2017 and was appointed Fire Chief in July of that year.

Pooler holds a Master’s Degree in Public Administration, a Bachelor’s in Fire and Emergency Response Management and two associate degrees in Paramedicine and Fire Service Technician. He also holds several certifications, including Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Certification through the Center for Public Safety Excellence (CPSE) and completed the National Academy: Executive Fire Officer Program in 2018.

Pooler has served in leadership roles for numerous local and national organizations including the Milwaukee County Area Fire Chief’s Association, National League of Cities Public Safety Committee, and Milwaukee Area Technical College Fire Service Advisory Committee. He has a strong commitment to volunteering.

Pooler is a member of the West Allis Rotary Club, American Lung Association Fight for Air Climb Committee and the West Allis Firefighters Charity Committee.

Rochester Fire Chief Eric Kerska notified City Administration earlier this year that he planned to retire in

January 2025.

With this advanced notice, the City conducted a nationwide recruitment effort in preparation for Chief Kerska’s departure. The City of Rochester thanks Chief Kerska for his dedication and many years of service to the Fire Department and the people of Rochester.