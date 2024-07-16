Rochester City Council approves development for more housing

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In today’s economy, home ownership can seem like a pipe dream for some and that’s why on Monday night, the City of Rochester took steps to make it a little easier.

The City Council voted to approve the contribution of $4 million to build more than 200 homes, all thanks to the Home Ownership Creation Program.

“Recognizing that we have had shortfalls and the supply of owner-occupied housing and needing for a number of new units by 2030 which was identified in the Maxfield study that we’re just not keeping up with,” Community Development Director Irene Woodward said.

The goal of the Home Ownership Creation Program is to increase the number of homeowners here in the Med City.

Those new homes would come with a price tag ranging from $368,000 to $479,000.

“It does move the market so that people who are ready to move up, are able to purchase these and it can open up some of the other homes that might be of a lower house price,” Rochester Mayor Kim Norton said.

The houses are being built at the corner of 50th Avenue NW and Valleyhigh Road NW and are being funded in part by the local sales tax that was renewed by voters last November.

City officials are excited to see these investments starting to pay off.

“I think the residents who voted for the sales tax, they should look at votes like this as this is how the sales tax come to bear on the Rochester of the future,” Rochester city council member Patrick Keane said.

The goal is to have all of the units done by 2027.