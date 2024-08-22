Rochester charity golf tournament to help support veterans

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A charity golf tournament in Rochester on Thursday is not only honoring veterans, but it is also supporting them.

The tournament is being hosted by the Association of Southeast Minnesota Realtors to raise money in support of the local chapter of Disabled American Veterans.

The DAV provides a wide range of services to disabled veterans, including providing fresh food, scholarships, and a number of other programs.

The tournament is taking place at Willow Creek Golf Course and begins at 10:30 AM.