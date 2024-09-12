Rochester Chamber holds RYT Summit

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — It can be hard for young adults to break into the professional field, but the Rochester Chamber of Commerce is stepping in to help.

The chamber is holding the first Young Professional Development Conference this coming Monday, September 16th.

Young professionals get the chance to take part in workshops, attend leadership panels, and listen to keynote speakers.