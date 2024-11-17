Rochester celebrates Diwali

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Hindu holiday of Diwali, or the Festival of Lights, made its way to Rochester on Saturday, November 16.

Dozens gathered for authentic Indian music, dance, food and more at the Empire Events Center for a Diwali celebration.

“It’s just like community. Community getting together just to celebrate the happiness, and the season, and good luck for everyone,” Rohini Singh said.

As Indian culture is growing in Rochester, the occasion was an opportunity for children and adults to experience their culture, which is one of the reasons event organizers started the celebration in Rochester 20 years ago.

“I always wanted the children to see what it was like to grow up in a community of Indian families, and this is one event that is so popular,” Sandhya Pruthi said.

The event was open to people of all cultures, giving those who are non a part of the Indian culture a space to learn and commemorate Diwali.

“It is an emotional thing, it is so, so good to see that non-Indian people want to learn all about Indian culture,” Veena Gandhi said.

Organizers said celebrating Diwali is all about coming together as a family and having fun with the people you love most.