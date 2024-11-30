Rochester celebrates 50th annual “Here Comes Santa Claus” event downtown

Rochester held its "Here Comes Santa Claus" event downtown for the 50th year Friday, and just like every other year, Santa found himself stuck on the roof of the old City Hall building.

The evening started at the Historic Chateau Theatre, where Mrs. Claus was reading stories to children and their families, while the kids did arts and crafts and drank hot cocoa and apple cider.

“I like just walking around seeing everybody just being jolly I guess and everyone excited to see Santa and Mrs. Claus,” said Eleanor Branstad while waiting in line for cocoa.

“We haven’t missed a year actually,” said Paul Branstad. “My oldest is 15 years old and so we usually try to come down here and participate in the festivities. The kids love it.”

Then, all of sudden, one of Mrs. Claus’ elves ran onto the stage to inform the crowd that Santa had gotten himself stuck.

Mrs. Claus was beside herself.

“He’s got Google, he’s got a map,” she said. “Today, I wrote it on the palm of his hand, and I said, ‘Santa, don’t wipe your face, just follow the map.'”

So, the crowd moved over to the old City Hall, to witness the Rochester Fire Department rescue Santa from the roof.

The fire department used the ladder on one of its trucks to raise up a pair of firefighters and bring Santa safely to the ground, allowing the celebration to continue.

Back at Peace Plaza, the crowd gathered for carols from the Bella Voce and Bella Fiore choirs of Rochester, even joining in with the singers as they magically lit up the plaza with their voices.

Christmas was saved once again.

“This is such a great way to kick off the holiday season,” said Rochester Mayor Kim Norton, who was there to see Santa rescued. “And 50 years of it, it’s hard to believe.”