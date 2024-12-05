Rochester burglars seem to be targeting the Asian community

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – It’s a string of unsolved burglaries in the Med City.

For the last few weeks, Rochester Police are investigating what appears to be targeted break ins, with all of the victims being Asian American members in our community.

Many of them said this happens far too often. Four of the five break ins happened in the northwest part of town.

Kdep Heng was one of the recent victims. He’s the owner of the Asian Pacific Market in northwest Rochester. He said this was the third time it’s happened to him in the last 10 years.

“They turned everything upside down from the dresser to the beds and closets,” Heng said.

According to police, several homes were missing cash, jewelry, passports, and other valuables. Fortunately for Heng, many of his valuables were still there, but the scare did teach him a valuable lesson.

“We’ve been trying to have the cameras in the house and at some time we don’t have any cash in the house,” Heng said.

Other people I spoke with said these break ins typically happen around this time of year. Some of them were victims themselves.

It’s unclear if all five break ins are connected and how many suspects may be involved.

Police ask everyone to pay attention to your neighborhood and call 911 if you see anything suspicious.