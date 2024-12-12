Rochester begins planning Downtown Dazzle 2025 after last weekend’s success

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Over the weekend, Rochester celebrated its first ever Christmas lights parade, and it went so well organizers are already gearing up for 2025.

From the crowds, to the floats, to the warm weather, Rochester couldn’t have asked for a better night for its inaugural Christmas lights parade.

Crowds lined 6th Street and 1st Avenue with some even grabbing a bird’s eye view from the skyways.

“We’re just four days after the fact of the parade, and I’m still getting text messages, emails, social media. I mean, people were ecstatic,” said Events Coordinator Brad Trahan.

Meanwhile, Executive Director Shawn Fagan estimated that anywhere from 5000-10,000 people attended the event.

Equally impressive as the crowds were the floats, including one from the Liberty Bell Project, which is a nonprofit that offers free hot air balloon rides to veterans.

Local businesses also saw the effects of the parade with big crowds flocking to their doors.

“It seemed like immediately people flooded the different restaurants that were downtown,” Fagan said.

“It was unbelievable,” said president of the Liberty Bell Balloon Co. Bill Weiss. “I couldn’t believe it. For a first-year parade to see that kind of turnout with the other floats and lit up, and it was just exciting to see.”

“To have that many people come out for the first time ever is fantastic,” Fagan said.

As a result of the success, plans are being laid out for a sequel in 2025.

“We are doing another parade. It’s gonna be Saturday, December 6. You can save the date on that,” Trahan said.

If you happened to miss the parade, you can find it on the ABC 6 News YouTube channel by clicking here.