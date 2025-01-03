Rochester authorities talk safety following New Orleans attack

(ABC 6 News)- The Rochester Police Department is talking about the safety of bigger events in Rochester following the deadly New Orleans attack on Wednesday morning where 14 people were killed after a man barreled his truck through Bourbon Street.

Police officers say they do the best job they can to make sure big city events are safe. They make sure there is extra law enforcement available if a threat ever did arise. Captain Jon Turk of the Community Services area of the Rochester Police Department said each special event, and it’s security, is a collaborative event based on how many people are going and where it’s being held.

“Based on where an event is taking place, how do we make sure that even a vehicle coming into an area is mitigated and so we’re always looking at that,” Turk said.

In the last few years, Rochester police say the city has upped it’s security planning, to keep the Med City safe.

“We have different types of barricading systems that we can use and the deployment of officers and watching with cameras,” said Turk.

Despite the stronger security measures, RPD leaders say if you ever see something suspicious, don’t waste anytime and dial 911 immediately.