Rochester author receives national book award

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester author Harriet Hodgson is taking home the INDIE 2023 Book of the Year Award for her novel Winning: A Story of Grief and Renewal.

The awards are given yearly by Foreword Book Reviews, and thousands of authors’ submitted books are considered. Each category was narrowed down to 12 finalists, before the finalists’ books were sent to librarians and booksellers who decide who wins the Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Honorable Mention awards.

Hodgson received an email saying Winning was a finalist in the grief/grieving category.

On June 6, the author received the Gold award for the book.

Hodgson has been writing for nearly 50 years. In 2007, after four of her family members died, she changed the focus of her writing from health and wellness to grief healing. She wrote Winning after her husband, C. John Hodgson, died in 2020.

The book’s description states that it is “a story of love with surprise laughter, useful tips, personal growth, and a path for creating a new life.”

Winning is available to buy from major booksellers and Amazon.

For more information, visit www.harriethodgson.net.