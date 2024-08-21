Rochester art exhibit finds new home downtown

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A recent exhibit at the Rochester Art Center called Will to Meaning will now be reprised in a new setting.

ABC 6 News anchor Mayzie Olson recently had an opportunity to speak with artist Anne Labovitz about the exhibit’s new installation along Park Plaza.

Take a look at the video above to learn more about the art exhibit and the process of its relocation.