Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce to hold EduTech Outlook event

(ABC 6 News) — The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce’s EduTech Outlook will take place on

Friday September 27, at the Empire Event Center from 8:30 – 11:00am.

At the 2024 EduTech Outlook, participants will be able to explore key initiatives, workforce trends, and partnership opportunities with local higher education leaders and students while hearing how technology and AI intersect with both the business community and higher education.

This year’s event features a technology keynote from Google’s Kendra Ramick on the growing influence of cybersecurity and AI.

