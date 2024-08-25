Rochester Area Building hosts first Trade for Toys event

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Area Builders teamed up with a local engineering firm on Saturday to host it’s first ever trades for toys event.

The whole idea was to raise money for electricians and plumbers, as there’s been a decline in trade work the past couple of years.

One member of Meyer Borgman Johnson Structural Engineering says this event is important to help get the word out.

“Not everybody can be an influencer. We need people who actually work in the trades. It’s a very good job, and with the cost of college now, you can come into an apprenticeship for different types of trades and start out at 45 dollars with benefits. It’s a great job,” said Bryce Wentworth, the Structural Engineer at Meyer Borgman Johnson in Rochester.

Organizers hope this event will be the first of many going forward.