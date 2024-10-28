Rochester ALC hosts indoor trunk or treat

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Kids are already getting a head start on trick or treating in Rochester.

The Rochester Alternative Learning Center held its second annual indoor trunk or treat.

Everyone came out in their costumes to participate in the many activities as they walked through the school.

The Rochester ALC was happy to open its doors to the public for the event.

“The students last year, they didn’t know what they could dream of but we were able to show last year’s photos to our new group of students and so they were able to dream a little bit and they have many different games,” Rochester ALC community site coordinator Sweta Patel said.

Trick or treating wasn’t the only activity, there were carnival games, a haunted classroom, and face painting to keep the kids engaged.

You could also donate games to gift to ALC students over the holidays.