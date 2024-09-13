Mason City road closures begin next week for sanitary sewer repair project

(ABC 6 News) — Starting Monday, September 16th, there will be road closures and a “stop please alternate” work zone for the sanitary sewer repair project and water main flushing in Mason City.

Weather permitting, South Carolina Ave between 3rd and 4th Streets SE will be closed for approximately two weeks. Meanwhile, the southbound lane of S. Kentucky Ave will be closed along with 6th Place SE and Kentucky Court. This closure is expected to last for approximately one week.

Additional closures will come as the project continues.

The Water Supply Division will be flushing water mains in the northeast quadrant of town as well. This inclues all areas east of Federal Avenue and north of Highway 122. The flushing begins Monday, September 16th and continues through Friday, September 27th.

The public is asked not to park near or across from fire hydrants during this time.

