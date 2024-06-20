Riverland Community Colleges invites community to input sessions

(ABC 6 News) — Riverland Community College has invited the communities of Albert Lea, Austin, and Owatonna to 60-minute public listening sessions.

These sessions will be a crucial part of the development of the college’s 2025-2030 Strategic Plan. The purpose of these meetings is to gather community ideas and feedback to enhance the college’s role as a community and technical college in the region.

The Owatonna session will be held at 9 AM on Monday, June 24th at the Owatonna Campus Commons (965 Alexander Drive SW, Owatonna, MN) while the Albert Lea session will be later on Monday at 2 PM at the Albert Lea Campus inside Skylight Room 114 (2200 Riverland Drive, Albert Lea, MN).

The Austin session will then take place on Tuesday, June 25th at the Austin Campus in the East Building, Library (1900 8th Ave. NW, Austin, MN).

RSVPs are requested to ensure that these sessions can accommodate all attendees comfortably. RSVP at at www.riverland.edu/input.