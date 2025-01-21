Riverland Community College in Albert Lea celebrates Dr. King

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Riverland Community College in Albert Lea has been celebrating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. for 37 years.

Every year, the MLK committee at Riverland invites people to participate.

Mary Hinnenkamp has been involved with this celebration for 36 years and has seen how it’s evolved, but the message remains the same.

“I think it’s important to have people in your lives and your history that you look to and say in spite of everything, in the darkest of times they were a guiding light, and we all need to work to be guiding lights,” said Hinnenkamp.

As part of the celebration, two students received the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. scholarship award and the Albert Lea high school clarinet choir took the stage.

Along with the MLK committee and Riverland Community College, SEMCAC community action and Albert Lea Area Schools helped out as well.

“It’s a lot of work, Mary puts a lot of passion into it finding volunteers who are going to sing, it’s a lot,” Irasema Hernandez from SEMCAC community action said.

The keynote speaker Daniel T. Donnelly spoke about remembering Dr. King, hoping to inspire those to continue to push towards equality and justice.

“Everyone should in their own way and every day, do what they can do to continue to spread that message,” Donnelly said.

The legacy of Dr. King will not be forgotten and in Albert Lea, they will continue to shine a light on his contributions for many years to come.