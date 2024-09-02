River City RC takes to the skies 

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(AB C6 News) — Labor Day saw River City Radio Control Club host their annual “Fun-Fly” event at their airfield near the North Iowa Fairgrounds on Monday.

“We have all sorts,” said club president Tim Olson. “There’s warbirds, there’s regular trainer planes. Then, there’s sport planes, those that you just want to fly around and have fun with.”

Around twenty members of the RC Club were joined by other clubs, including the Cross Signals Model Airplane Club of New Hampton.

Dozens of different aircraft were showcased (and shown off) at the event, including helicopters, 3D and prop-driven airplanes, gas and battery powered aircraft, ranging from 18 to 105 inches in wingspan.

The club previously conducted a flyover of the North Iowa Fair, near their airstrip adjacent to the fairgrounds.

For more information, you can visit the River City Radio Control Facebook page.