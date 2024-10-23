Ridgefest brings Halloween fun to the Rochester community

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In a little over a week, little ghosts and goblins will be out gathering as many treats as they can get their hands on.

To help them out, Autumn Ridge Church in Rochester will be hosting its fourth annual Ridgefest celebration this Saturday.

The event will feature a massive trunk or treat and fall festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with 5000 pounds of candy, games, activities, free food, and a chili cookoff.

The event hosts 4500 to 6500 people each year, and it is free to attend.

Over the past nine months, 350 volunteers and 20 church leaders have been planning the event.

On Tuesday, Pastors Otis Hall and Rob Quinn joined ABC 6 News anchor Robin Wolfram to chat about the event.

Learn more in the video above and by clicking here.