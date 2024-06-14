RIDER ALERT: RPT detour extended through June 21

(ABC 6 News) – RPT’s Downtown Transit Center is experiencing a lane closure on eastbound 2 Street SW from 3 Avenue SW to east of 2 Avenue SW.

As a result, Routes 101, 102 and 103, which depart from Stand G, and Routes 116, 202, and 204, which depart from Stand D, are temporarily relocated two blocks to the south to 4 Street SW. Stand G will be located west of 2 Ave SW and Stand D will be located east of 2 Ave SW.

For evening and weekend service, Route 21 is moved to Stand A.

The detour is expected to last until June 21.