‘Ride for Wyatt’ snowmobile ride set to honor Wyatt Coy’s life regardless of weather conditions

Ride for Wyatt memorial snowmobile ride

(ABC 6 News) — The sixth annual “Ride for Wyatt” is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 8 to honor Wyatt Coy’s life, and organizers say they’re prepared for less-than-ideal snow conditions.

Wyatt Coy lost his battle to depression eight years ago.

Coy’s loved ones remember him through a yearly snowmobile ride to spread suicide awareness and raise funds for future mental health professionals through a local scholarship, his father Matthew Coy said.

“What a way to honor his life and something that he loved while trying to cut some ice to prevent similar deaths,” Coy said. “As a trusted friend once told me, the only thing to do is make something of it.”

Organizers had to adjust plans last year when there wasn’t enough snow for the ride. Coy said they’re prepared for that again this year.

Registration for the ride begins at noon at Riverside Park in Mantorville. A chili feed, live music and silent auction will follow.