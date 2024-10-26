Ribbon cutting launches mental health project in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – A ribbon cutting ceremony was held in Rochester on Saturday to celebrate the launch of an innovative Mental Health Awareness Sign Project.

According to a press release, it was a partnership between Olmsted County Public Health Services and one of the two 2024 cohorts of the Leadership Greater Rochester Program.

The ceremony took place at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota Rochester Campus from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., with the ribbon-cutting at noon.

A key component of the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Greater Rochester program is the Community Impact Project, which challenges participants to transform ideas into sustainable actions that address community needs. This year’s cohort chose to focus on mental health awareness in Olmsted County, which has been identified as a top health improvement priority.

Saturday, the group celebrated the installation of the first sign at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota Rochester campus with plans for five additional signs in parks across Bryon, Stewartville, Oronoco and Rochester.

Each sign emphasizes the significant benefits of spending time outdoors to enhance mental health and well-being and are thoughtfully designed to reflect the diverse population of Olmsted County, with content available in English, Spanish and Somali.

In addition to the mental health messages, each sign includes a QR code that directs users to the Credible Mind website. This resource, launched by Olmsted County Public Health in December 2023, offers a wealth of mental health content, self-assessments and local community resources, further supporting individuals seeking well-being and mental health assistance and guidance.

“We believe that raising awareness about mental health is crucial for building a healthier community,” said Shaylene Baumbach, Health Promotions Manager at Olmsted County Public Health. “Through this collaboration with Leadership Greater Rochester, we hope to encourage residents to embrace the outdoors and recognize its positive impact on mental well-being.”