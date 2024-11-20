RFD visits SPARK

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — It was an exciting day for kids at Rochester’s SPARK Museum as People in Your Neighborhood Week continues.

The goal of the week is to show children all of the people and industries who keep our neighborhoods safe and running smoothly.

Tuesday was all about the brave men and women who keep us safe from fires.

Rochester firefighters taught kids how to do everything from turning sirens on the firetruck to the gear they wear in order to stay safe.

“I think firetrucks are so recognizable for kids, so it’s exciting for them to be able to see it up close and personal and actually get to explore it and get hands on with it,” said Megan Long, the education and program manager at SPARK.

SPARK events for People in Your Neighborhood Week will continue through Friday, click here for a list of events.