RFD to hold ceremony at Silver Lake Firefighter Memorial

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday, the Rochester Fire Department will be remembering two of its own at the Silver Lake Firefighter Memorial Service.

The ceremony will honor the lives of firefighters Ambrose Riley and Stanley O’Brien. The men attempted to save 9-year-old John Paul Stephenson from the icy waters on Christmas Eve of 1953.

Unfortunately, all three died in the rescue attempt.

The memorial service will be held at 9 a.m. at the memorial site on Silver Lake.