RFD, Stewartville Fire respond to brush fire in Rochester; RFD says warmer temps have led to increase this winter

(ABC 6 News) — Both Rochester Fire Department and Stewartville Fire and Rescue responded to a brush fire in southeast Rochester on Friday.

The fire took place near St. Bridget Road, with four crews being needed to put it out across the property. Two RFD crews worked with two crews from Stewartville Fire to contain the area.

Crews were able to stop the spread and contain the burning brush while avoiding any structures.

RFD says it has seen an increase in brush fires this winter due to the warmer weather. With the lack of snow, the ground tends to be drier and more susceptible to burning.