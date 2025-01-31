RFD responds to report of structure fire early Friday morning

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire in the early hours of Friday morning.

At around 3:39 a.m., RFD arrived at the scene and encountered light smoke coming from the the first floor and basement levels of the home. One person was outside the home and said that a water heater was on fire.

After performing a search of the residence, they found a fan in the basement that was involved in the fire, but was no longer burning. Crews ventilated the residence to remove smoke and evaluated occupants for medical needs.

No damage or injuries were reported in this incident.