RFD responds to fire at apartment building early Monday morning

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department was on the scene of an apartment building fire early Monday morning.

According to a press release from RFD, they responded to the scene at 897 16 Avenue Southeast at 4:47 a.m., where they found and apartment building with heavy fire and smoke coming from windows and openings on the second floor.

RFD began extinguishing the fire while also searching for any occupants. Red Cross was summoned to help coordinate housing for 20 displaced individuals. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries.

One apartment received extensive fire damage, and many others on the second floor received smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.