RFD hosts Christmas Eve memorial to honor two fallen firefighters

(ABC 6 News)- It was quite the gathering at the Firefighters Memorial at Silver Lake Park on Tuesday morning.

The Rochester Fire Department remembered the lives of Ambrose Riley and Stanley O’Brien, two RFD firefighters who lost their lives attempting to save 9-year-old John Paul Stevenson on Christmas Eve in 1953.

“When we in the fire service say ‘we never forget,’ it’s true, we never forget those who went before us, and gave the ultimate sacrifice,” said Caleb Feine, Assistant Fire Chief at the Rochester Fire Department.

Riley and O’ Brien were the first two responders that day and spotted Stevenson struggling in the icy water. They were able to rescue the boy and slide him on a piece of wood, but then he fell below the surface, leading both the firefighters to jump in and find him. Unfortunately, no one made it back up.

“We are here today because they gave that ultimate sacrifice in search of saving something bigger than themselves,” Feine said.

He explained that RFD still uses the story as a learning lesson.

“Many years later we are making advances in technology, the strategies and tactics we use, so that we don’t have this happen again,” said Feine.

One member of the audience saying how important it is for the public to know first responders always have their back.

“You know that we have the backing of the fire department and we also back the fire department as well and having that and being in the community and showing our support will continue to have them do the fight every day and save lives,” said Mackenzie Hill, a memorial attendee.

RFD says they hope that Tuesday’s event will help the general public recognize the sacrifices each first responder goes through every year but also remind them that no ice is safe and to use extra caution when out on the ice.