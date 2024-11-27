RFD holds training at Old First Alliance Building

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire department now has a new place to refine it’s skills and prepare to protect the community, at least for a little while, thanks to the First Alliance Credit Union in Rochester.

It was a real world simulation on Tuesday as firefighters had hands-on training on how to save lives and put that fire out.

“While we have state of the art facilities to train in, getting an actual structure like this is really invaluable for us,” said Assistant Fire Chief Caleb Feine.

The old credit union building allowed firefighters to practice everything from search and rescue operations, to self rescue.

“This is as close as we can get to the real thing. There is some simulation but again it is so realistic that it’s just invaluable from a training perspective because this is what they can encounter later on this afternoon, or tonight, or tomorrow, or next week,” Feine said.

And simply just getting the feel of what a structure fire can look like.

“We are founded by firefighters. In 1932, 7 firefighters came to lend money to a teacher during the Great Depression, and that’s how First Alliance Credit Union was founded,” said Brent Rempe, President and CEO of the First Alliance Credit Union.

It’s an opportunity the credit union’s leader’s say, they are happy to provide.

“It’s just a really great opportunity, that again fits to our history, and it’s a really great opportunity to be a good citizen of Rochester,” Rempe said.

Because when your life is on the line, now you know, these firefighters are ready to jump into action, no matter the situation.

“Just know that this is what helps make Rochester a little bit safer, is getting to use buildings like this,” said Feine.

RFD is set to have access to the building up until December 1st, before it is set to be demolished next month.