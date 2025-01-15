Reynolds delivers 2025 Condition of the State Address

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In her annual Condition of the State Address, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said, “In just a few short years, we’ve turned our state into a national model for bold, ‘get-it-done’ government.”

Delivering her address Tuesday to a joint session of the Iowa Legislature, Reynolds laid out a policy agenda that largely built upon the work she says has been accomplished in the last eight years of GOP control.

“We’ve transformed the way our state interacts with citizens, businesses and entrepreneurs, shrinking and aligning government so that our tax cuts are sustainable,” Reynolds said.

“The condition of our state…” Reynolds said,”…is strong.”

In addition to property tax reform, Reynolds proposed a bill that would require schools to ban cell phone use by students during “instructional time, with commonsense exceptions such as emergencies,” adding, “What’s no longer acceptable is doing nothing. Let’s pass this bill and give students their best possible chance at success.”

Other issues Reynolds is expected to advance this session include childcare, Medicare and rising healthcare costs, all touched on during Reynolds’ speech.

Iowa Democrats, still regrouping after devastating losses in 2024, say the Reynolds economy isn’t at work for all Iowans.

In a statement rebuffing the Governor’s address, IDP Chair Rita Hart said,

“From private school vouchers to tax breaks for the well-off and well-connected to taxpayer-funded settlements for their friends, Republican chickens are coming home to roost. Nothing in Governor Reynolds’ speech tonight indicated she is taking our state in a new direction as we face an ag economy downturn, persistently high prices, and a culture of corruption in Des Moines. Instead, Governor Reynolds and her allies in the legislature seem intent on catering to the powerful and the wealthy, not regular Iowans. Democratic legislators are ready to get to work solving problems and the IDP is already organizing to hold Republicans accountable for the path our state is on.”

You can view a the complete broadcast of the 2025 Condition of the State Address by clicking here.