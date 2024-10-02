Reward for missing Dakota County woman increases by $40k

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — A reward for a missing Dakota County woman just got a massive bump from $5000 to $45,000.

56-year-old Nikki Anderson was last seen July 6th walking to her mailbox outside her home in Randolph Township just east of Cannon Falls.

Anderson’s mother believes her daughter may have been abducted.

If you know any information, call 651-438-TIPS.