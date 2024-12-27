Retired Minneapolis Police Sergeant joins FindJodi team

(ABC 6 News) — A former Minneapolis Police Sergeant is joining the FindJodi team, the group announced on Thursday evening.

Holly Keegel spent over 31 years at MPD before retiring in 2019, per FindJodi.

“Jodi, her family and her friends deserve the homecoming they have tirelessly wished for. I will do everything I can to help the FindJodi team make that happen,” Keegel stated in the FindJodi.com article.

Anyone with any information on Jodi’s case should contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636 or email Iowa DCI Special Agent Ryan Herman at rherman@dps.state.ia.us.