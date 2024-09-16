Retailers count down to the holidays

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — It may not even be Halloween yet, but retailers are already thinking of the holidays.

Minnesota-based Target and Best Buy released a preview on Monday morning of what shoppers can expect this year.

Target is offering another big week of savings with Target Circle Week set for October 6th through the 12th. Hundreds of new toys and exclusive products will be available.

At Best Buy, there will be several big events including the exclusive member sale and the Apple trade up event.