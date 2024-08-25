Residents in Clear Lake find ways to stay cool amid excessive heat

The major local, regional and national news events, sports, weather conditions and traffic are examined and reported by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – With temperatures in the low nineties on Sunday, hundreds flocked to Clear Lake to enjoy summertime recreation and beat the heat.

Clear Lake’s public beach access also boasts a free public splash pad, which was bustling with activity Sunday, as many local municipal pools closed earlier this week for the season.

“Clear Lake is really the jewel of North Iowa,” said Mason City resident Doug Bohl. It really is a vacation spot and it’s always fun to get away from the grind and get over here and just relax on the beach or enjoy some of the restaurants and a little of everything that Clear lake has to offer.”

Chris Mitchell of Clear Lake was one of Sunday’s beach goers. “Were a little old for the splash pad,” he jokes, “but we do do the beach, mainly go kayaking and things like that, we bicycle a lot.”

Sunday’s extreme heat advisories span the entire ABC 6 News Weather First viewing area.