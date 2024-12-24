Residents celebrate Christmas Eve at Buck Hill

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Some people are taking advantage of the warmer temperatures this week and celebrating the holidays on the slopes.

Buck Hill welcomed skiers and snowboarders until 2 p.m. this afternoon and will be closed for Christmas Day.

Starting December 26, there will be live music every night through December 30. These events lead up to the big New Year’s Eve celebration when the slopes will stay open late with even more music and a fireworks show.