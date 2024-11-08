Repurpose old pumpkins by donating to feed farm animals

Repurpose old pumpkins by donating them to feed farm animals

(ABC 6 News) — Halloween is long over, but if you’ve still got a collection of droopy pumpkins on your front porch there are options other than tossing them in the trash.

At Atypical View Farm in Pine Island, MN, you can give carved pumpkins another life by helping feed animals, said owner Shannon McKay.

“A lot of people don’t realize that pumpkins especially when you feed them whole, they’re a natural dewormer with the seeds,” McKay said. “The flesh is a really good vitamin boost for them every fall.”

Just drop off pumpkins outside the farm’s gate. They’ll then go through them and make sure to feed only the best ones to the animals.

Inedible pumpkins can be used in other ways at their farm. Just be sure to remove candles and lights before you drop them off.

Atypical View Farm is located at 15211 County 27 Blvd in Pine Island.

You can also drop off pumpkins at the Olmsted County Compost Site, according to their website.