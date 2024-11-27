Republicans to file contest lawsuit over 21 missing ballots in Scott County

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — It has been almost a month since the election, but the Scott County Attorney is still investigating how 21 ballots went missing.

It comes after the results for that House race, District 54A in Shakopee, were certified on Monday.

After election judges did a hand recount of ballots last week, incumbent Democrat Brad Tabke saw his lead grow from 14 votes to 15 votes over Republican Aaron Paul.

Republicans have until Monday to file a lawsuit contesting the results, and they say they plan on doing so.